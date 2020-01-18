12 Pima County establishments cited for food safety violations in December

Twelve establishments that serve food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in December for priority violations that required follow-up inspections.
Nine establishments passed follow-up inspections, two failed follow-up inspections and were awaiting re-inspection. The results from one inspection was unknown as of the Star’s deadline.
Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.
Here’s what you need to know:
Ali Baba Restaurant
History: The restaurant has a history of probationary and fail ratings, mixed with some good ratings. It received a probation rating in April 2018 followed by three fail ratings and received a probation again in September 2018. On Dec. 27, 2019, it received a probation rating.
What the inspector saw: Employee observed handling dirty dishes and then handling clean dishes without washing in between, employee observed picking up dirty utensil from floor and then continuing to prepare bread without washing hands, dishwasher had no sanitizer, chicken was cooked to insufficient hot temperature making it unsafe, rice on steam table at unsafe hot temperature, chicken, rice and other items in walk-in at unsafe cold temperature, foods in refrigerated display case at unsafe cold temperatures, frozen chicken thawing at room temperature, fly strips over food prep areas, food debris on prep tables, sinks had leaks and hand sink was turned off because of a leak.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 3.
Comment: The manager said everything was fixed, including the leaks.
Brushfire BBQ & Ice Cream Co.
History: Excellent in 2018 but received a “needs improvement” rating in April 2019 followed by a pass and a needs-improvement rating Dec. 10.
What the inspector saw: No soap available at one of the handwashing sinks, foods stored at unsafe temperatures, employee’s sweater sitting on rack where spices were stored, reuse of single-use vinegar bottles, loose door gauge in a refrigeration unit.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 23.
Comment: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.
China Olive Super Buffet
1350 W. Irvington Road, No. 100
History: Good ratings and one excellent rating since 2002. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 18.
What the inspector saw: Ribs and fried chicken cooled at room temperature instead of refrigerated, foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures in cold buffet line, hot foods in buffet line kept at unsafe temperatures, rusted and dirty shelving units, dishwashing machine had wrong sanitizer, produce stored on top of raw meats and shrimp stored next to raw animal proteins, fly strips hanging above food prep areas, leaking hand-sink faucets, no certified food protection manager.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: Would not comment.
Desert Willow Elementary School and Institutional Cafeterias
History: Excellent and good ratings since 2002 until this needs-improvement rating Dec. 5.
What the inspector saw: High-temperature dishwashing machine did not reach a hot enough temperature to sanitize dishes.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 18.
Comment: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.
Dickman’s Meat & Deli
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years except for a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass in late 2016 and probation followed by a pass in December 2018. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 27, 2019.
What the inspector saw: No discard date on in-shell oysters, old food debris on slicer blades, multiple meats and other foods at unsafe cold holding temperatures, metal pans holding raw meat heavily bent, plastic containers had plastic fraying off, dirty floor by ice machine.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: A message seeking comment was not returned before deadline.
Food City #171 — Tortilla Factory
History: Food City No. 171 received excellent and good ratings since 2017; but there were no reviews posted specifically for the Tortilla Factory, which received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 10.
What the inspector saw: Handwashing sinks did not have hot enough water, dusty tortilla conveyor belt with dusty fans overhead used to cool warm tortillas, three-compartment dishwashing sink did not have hot enough water.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 20.
Comment: “We take cleanliness, sanitation and the wholesomeness of the foods we sell very seriously,” said Ashley Shick, Bashas’ director of communication and public affairs. “We’re grateful that our compliance team was able to work with both our store and the Pima County Health Department to help the store pass its follow-up inspection in late December.”
Jason’s Mexican Food
History: The restaurant had several fail ratings, a probationary rating and an imminent health hazard rating since mid-2018, and an excellent rating in May 2019; however, it received a probationary rating Dec. 11.
What the inspector saw: Hot water turned off at one handwashing sink because of a leak, sanitizer solution used at incorrect strength, rice scoop gray with grime, rice and bean containers splattered with food, tortillas placed on dirty cutting board to make burritos, microwave oven splattered with food, stewed beef in walk-in at unsafe temperature and not date-marked, onions held at unsafe temperature, expired foods not discarded, undated foods, unlabeled spray bottle with blue liquid, food cooled in too deep a pan for safety, reach-in refrigerators dirty and have puddles inside, faucet leaks in several sinks, prep table shelves dirty, stove areas splattered with grease, gaps and holes in ceiling tiles in restrooms, floor has debris and is grimy under equipment, no protection on overhead lights in kitchen.
Follow up: Failed follow-up inspections Dec. 19 and Dec. 31 and awaits another inspection.
Comment: Manager was unavailable for comment.
Jersey Mike’s
9172 S. Houghton Road, Suite 150
History: Received a good rating in June, then received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 18, and failed a follow-up Dec. 30.
What the inspector saw: Hand sink did not have hot enough water, foods incorrectly dated with prep date instead of discard date, Bluetooth speaker stored on same shelf as food items.
Follow up: Failed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30 and awaits re- inspection.
Comment: Would not comment.
Old Chicago
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years; however, it received a probationary rating Dec. 20.
What the inspector saw: Employee beverage on prep table where employee was working, employee handled drink straw and didn’t wash hands after, employee changed gloves without washing hands, employee placed cut lemons on customer drink with bare hands, utensils and equipment encrusted with food debris, foods in walk-in stored at unsafe temperatures, ready-to-eat foods held past discard date, gloves stored near chemicals and unknown chemical stored above prep table, cloths used to wipe down counters held on counter between uses and visibly soiled, no certified food protection manager.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: A message seeking comment at corporate headquarters was not returned before deadline.
Subway No. 51051
8140 S. Houghton Road, No. 100
History: Excellent and good ratings since May 2014. Received needs-improvement rating Dec. 31.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe temperatures, walk-in refrigerator door does not fully close.
Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were not available before deadline.
Comment: No answer and no way to leave a message.
Taqueria La Esquina — Commissary
History: The restaurant had mostly good and excellent ratings except for a needs-improvement rating in May 2018 followed by a pass. It received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 27.
What the inspector saw: Hand sink had no paper towels for drying hands and no signage identifying it as a hand sink, three-compartment sink for ware washing had water disconnected, restroom door does not self-close, cooking area lighting not bright enough.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 28.
Comment: No answer and no way to leave a message.
Ten’s Adult Nightclub
History: Mostly excellent and good inspections until May 2017 when it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. In March 2018 it got a needs-improvement rating followed by a pass. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 9.
What the inspector saw: Raw animal protein products were stored at unsafe cold temperatures, broken or melted lids on plastic and metal bins in refrigerator, broken light shield in kitchen.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 20.
Comment: The kitchen manager was unavailable for comment before the Star’s deadline.
