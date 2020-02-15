14 Pima County establishments cited for food safety violations in January

Fourteen establishments that serve food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in January for priority violations that required follow-up inspections. Twelve passed follow-up inspections. The results from two follow-up inspections were unknown at the Star’s deadline.

Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.

A list of establishments that were rated excellent in January is at the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.