14 Pima County establishments cited for food safety violations in January

Multiple storage surfaces had debris buildup at Quik Mart #6, 2760 W. Curtis Road. The facility passed a follow-up inspection.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Health Department

Fourteen establishments that serve food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in January for priority violations that required follow-up inspections. Twelve passed follow-up inspections. The results from two follow-up inspections were unknown at the Star’s deadline.

Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.

A list of establishments that were rated excellent in January is at the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

