14 Pima County establishments cited for food safety violations in January

Fourteen establishments that serve food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in January for priority violations that required follow-up inspections. Twelve passed follow-up inspections. The results from two follow-up inspections were unknown at the Star’s deadline.
Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.
A list of establishments that were rated excellent in January is at the end.
Here’s what you need to know:
Debris buildup on surfaces
Arco AM/PM
History: Mostly excellent ratings since 2002. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 15.
What the inspector saw: Walk-in refrigerator holding foods at unsafe cold temperatures, mold growing on beverage shelving unit in walk-in, icicles on fan pipe and on food boxes in walk-in, employee entered food prep area and put on gloves without washing hands, damaged concrete floors by ice machine, clean linens stored near mop sink and clean containers stored on floor in food prep area.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.
Comment: No comment
Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but received a probation rating followed by a pass in January 2019, and a fail followed by a pass in May 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 30, and an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 31.
What the inspector saw: Ready-to-eat foods in make-top unit at unsafe temperatures, food handler washed dishes and then made a bagel without washing hands, handler put on new gloves without first washing hands, dead roach inside refrigerator next to ready-to-eat foods and other dead insects inside lettuce container, kettle unit used for baking bagels infested with roaches, food debris under equipment and overflowing trash bins in prep area, excessive food debris in refrigerator units and hot holding unit, soil accumulation in utensil containers. Insects must be removed before establishment can re-open for business.
Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.
Comment: “In regards to concerns of health and safety hazards, Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery, along with Tucson Bagel Co. LLC, has corrected all instances cited by the Health Department report,” a manager said. “We apologize for the previous status of this location. Truly Nolan oversees this location and has taken extra steps to avoid this happening in the future. Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery always strives to the highest quality in products safety and services.”
Catalina Methodist Day Child Care Center
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 13.
What the inspector saw: Food debris, encrusted grease and mice droppings behind and underneath stove, mice droppings observed on shelf used to store clean kitchen pots and trays and on shelf where canned goods are stored.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 16.
Comment: A manager said they took care of everything.
Charquitas Mexican Food
Food Truck
History: A good and an excellent rating in 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Cutting board had food particles and dirty surface, sink drain plug had meat particles stuck to it, plastic ware held in dirty containers, microwave splattered with food particles, screen door shredded and doesn’t close completely, food debris and slime in refrigerator and cook area (non-food contact).
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection the same day, Jan. 22.
Comment: No comment
Circle K #2944
History: Mostly good and excellent ratings since 2002, except for a needs improvement followed by a pass in June 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Walk-in unit holding at unsafe ambient temperature, milk stored at unsafe temperature, open packages of franks not date marked.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 31.
Comment: No comment
Club 4th Avenue
History: Mostly excellent ratings since 2007. Received an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 22.
What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink not connected to hot water supply, ware washing sink had no hot water, no mop sink. Hot water heater was not functioning; facility ordered to close until it is repaired or replaced and there is sufficient hot water.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 24.
Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment
Desert Mountain
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2016. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 31.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures, no hot water for handwashing or for kitchen and laundry. Boiler for hot water must be replaced within 24 hours.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Feb. 3.
Comment: No comment
Dona Panchita Foods
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years except for one needs improvement rating followed by a pass in June 2017. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 10, 2020.
What the inspector saw: Foods being packaged at improper temperatures (not hot enough).
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 21.
Comment: No comment
Hana Tokyo
5435 S. Calle Santa Cruz, #185
History: Mostly excellent ratings with a few good ratings since 2011. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 16.
What the inspector saw: Cooked eel and opened cooked shrimp in refrigerators in sushi prep area with no discard date, plastic container in walk-in refrigerator holding rice at unsafe cold temperature, plastic bins holding such ingredients as flour and sugar had no labels to identify ingredients, chlorine-based test strips not available in bar area to check sanitizer concentration, chemical sanitize machine not dispensing chlorine.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.
Comment: No comment
House of Bards
History: Received an excellent rating in February 2019 and had a needs improvement followed by a pass in October and November 2019. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 24.
What the inspector saw: Ware washing sink basins dirty and with broken pipes; hand sinks not labeled for hand washing; no chlorine test strips available for dishwashing machine; external in-ground grease trap has no access for mobile food trucks to dump waste water; light intensity too low in walk-in refrigerator, three-compartment sink and at ice machine; ceiling above ice machine in disrepair with water leaks; mop sink dirty and needs to be caulked; no posted food protection manager certificate.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 29.
Comment: A spokeswoman said via email: “We are always glad to work with health inspectors to continually improve our safety, and our level of service to our customers.”
The Loaded Dawg
Food truck
History: Passed an inspection in 2018. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 19.
What the inspector saw: Net bag of onions on floor of cart, hand-wash sink not functional, no food thermometer available, no certified food protection manager certificate posted.
Follow up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.
Comment: Unable to reach anyone for comment
My Little Angels Daycare
History: Only good and excellent ratings since 2010. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 17.
What the inspector saw: Soap dispenser at hand washing sink empty, empty serving carts blocking access to hand washing sink, storage space for carts occupied by unused mechanical deli slicer.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.
Comment: No comment
Quik Mart #6
History: Mostly good and excellent ratings since 2002. Received an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 24.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs and chicken sticks held at unsafe hot temperatures, no soap at the hand-washing sink, multiple floor surfaces in storage and walk-in refrigerator with debris build up, rodent feces around hot holding unit and open condiments, rodent feces in storage room scattered around closed dry goods and under shelves, leak in three-compartment sink, two ceiling tiles coming loose, no food protection manager certificate. Ordered to cease food preparation until facility has been treated by a licensed pest control company and until all areas have been cleaned and sanitized. Only pre-packaged items may be sold.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 31.
Comment: No comment
Taqueria Las Palmas
Food Truck
History: Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 29.
What the inspector saw: Refrigerator unit not working.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 31.
Comment: An employee noted that the refrigerator has been repaired and is working properly.
January inspections by the numbers
- Food service licenses issued in Pima County: 5367
- Excellent and good inspections: 254
- Satisfactory inspections: 21
- Needs improvement inspections: 11
- Imminent Health Hazard ratings: 3
Source: Pima County Health Department
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com