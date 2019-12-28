16 Pima County establishments cited for food safety violations in November

Sixteen establishments that serve food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in November for priority violations that required follow-up inspections. Fifteen passed follow-up inspections. The results from one follow-up inspection was unknown as of the Star’s deadline.

Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

