Prevention plans

Steps Freeport McMoRan says it's taken to improve its tailings dust control at the Sierrita Mine in Green Valley include:

• Hiring four full-time employees whose primary focus is dust control.

• Buying and deploying additional dust management equipment.

• Changing how it operates all-track vehicles that go into the tailings to apply dust suppressant materials. That happened after one got stuck in the muck of tailings last fall for nearly a month, preventing the company from installing wet tailings to ease the dust problem.

• Conducting a pilot program to fly a drone over its tailings impoundment to monitor its condition.

• Using dye in dust suppressants and drone photography to insure complete coverage of tailings.

• Starting to evaluate the benefits of aerial spraying of dust suppressant.