Nineteen local establishments that handle food were cited by the Pima County Health Department in October for priority violations that required follow-up inspections. All passed follow-up inspections.

Priority violations could directly lead to foodborne illness, according to the Pima County Health Department’s website.

Results for the October inspections were delayed because of a technical issue with the Pima County Health Department website. The site is now up and running with plans to upload inspection reports on a monthly basis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johanna Eubank

