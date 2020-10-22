Pima County Health Department guidelines for a safer Halloween

If a virtual Halloween party or drive by party aren't going to cut it for the kids this Halloween, there are safety measures you can take for trick-or-treaters. The Pima County Health Department has guidelines for safer trick-or-treating.
Those handing out candy should set up in an open area so that trick-or-treaters aren't crowded by a doorway. Set up a table that's been cleaned and place pre-packaged treats on it that kids can pick up themselves. Wear a mask, of course.
Adults escorting trick-or-treaters should have hand sanitizer ready for frequent "clean hand" breaks. Work on keeping your children socially distanced from other trick-or-treaters. Wear a mask and make sure everyone washes hands before going through the treats after getting home. Don't go out if you may be sick.
Video: How tourist attractions are adapting to Halloween this year:
Trick-or-treaters have responsibilities, too, but parents may have to enforce them. Instead of wearing a cloth mask under a costume mask, which may make breathing difficult, wear a cloth mask that compliments the costume. It could just be the same color, or perhaps the trick-or-treater can draw on it before going out, adding vampire fangs or something else that would work with the costume.
Stay away from other trick-or-treaters that aren't in your household group. Take your time at each stop so you don’t crowd others. Wash your hands as soon as you get home and before touching any treats.
As hard as it is for kids, those who have a fever or other symptoms should stay home. Perhaps a fun craft session can take out some of the sting.
The safest thing, of course, is staying home and doing a different fun activity this Halloween.
The Pima County Health Department is still seeing COVID-19 cases and want to help residents be as safe as possible. The Health Department has more information about COVID-19 and testing.
Gravestones
Holy Hope Cemetery
Holy Hope Cemetery
Holy Hope Cemetery
Louis C. Hughes
Louis Criger
Eddie Peabody
Arthur Olaf Andersen
John Byrd "Button" Salmon
John Byrd "Button" Salmon
Andrew Elliott Douglass
Sam Hughes
Thomas Jonathan Jeffords
Larcena Ann Pennington Page
William Milton "Billy" Breckenridge
Dan Edward Garvey
Charles Alexander Shibell
Walter J. Kellner
Henry E. "Hank" Leiber
William H. "Bill" Freyse
Mitzi Mayfair
Fred Enke
James Randolph "Jimmy" Dudley
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Boothill Cemetery in Tombstone, Arizona
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!