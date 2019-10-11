U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona arrested a man with an outstanding murder warrant who was trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico at a Douglas port of entry earlier this week, officials said.
On Wednesday morning, officers referred Francisco Moreno-Francies, a 52-year-old United States citizen, for further questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico through the pedestrian line, according to a department news release.
After a records check, officials found that Moreno-Francies was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant in Pima County.
He was arrested and turned over to Douglas Police, the release said.