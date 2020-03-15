Pima County shutters downtown visitor center indefinitely due to virus concerns

The Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closed at noon Sunday and will remain closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Sunday.
Pima County administrators and the county’s Attractions and Tourism Department, which operates the center, decided to close the visitor center after consulting with the Pima County Health Department, which does not want to encourage any unnecessary social gatherings during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a county press release.
The visitor center is located at 115 N. Church Ave. in the historic Pima County Courthouse.
— Arizona Daily Star