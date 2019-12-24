Pima County Superior Court warns of jury service scam targeting residents

Pima County Superior Court said it has received several recent reports of a jury service scam taking place locally.
The court said residents have reported being called by someone claiming to represent the court or law enforcement and advising them they were contacted for failing to appear for jury duty. The caller advises the person that they now owe a fine for failing to appear.
The caller instructs the resident to pay a fine by purchasing a gift card or a "Green Dot" card.
The caller is not from the superior court, the Tucson Police Department, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a court spokeswoman.
The public should be aware that court and law enforcement officers will never contact a person by telephone or email and demand payment of a fine to avoid being arrested for failing to appear for jury service. Court officials and deputies will not become belligerent if you question them about their request.
Do not make any payments, provide Green Dot debit card numbers, credit card information, or any other personal information, and never give out your Social Security number to the caller.
If a person does fail to appear for jury service, a notice card may be mailed that would read:
FAILURE TO APPEAR NOTICE: Our records indicate you failed to appear as instructed for jury service on the date noted above. SECOND SUMMONS NOTICE: You must immediately call the jury office at 724-4222 to reschedule your jury service. Failure to contact the jury office may result in further action being brought against you by this Court as prescribed by Arizona law. WWW.SC.PIMA.GOV/JURY
The court urges anyone contacted by potential scammers to immediately call the Jury Commissioner's Office at 724-4222 to verify whether a jury summons is in effect.
If you have lost money to this scam, you should contact your law enforcement agency.
Other action you can take include:
- Filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by going to www.ftc.gov and following the "File a Consumer Complaint” link.
- City of Tucson residents may also file a Tucson Police Department report at any TPD substation, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by calling 791-4444, Option No. 2.
- Pima County residents may file a fraud report online at www.pimasheriff.org or by calling 351-4900.