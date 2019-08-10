In a surprise to almost no one in the soccer community, Pima College will open it’s men’s soccer season ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA, seemingly built to challenge last season’s 26-2 record and national championship.
Coach Dave Cosgrove returns five top players — Alec Nguyen, Itsuki Ishihara, Martin Cardenas, Nils Roth and Isiaias German — plus an elite recruiting class that includes Rincon/University High School’s Sam Lossou, Salpointe Catholic High School’s Este Manzo, Sunnyside High School’s Adrian Virgen and Tucson High’s Javi Martinez and Emmanuel Valenzuela. The 2018 NJCAA Player of the Year, Hugo Kametani, is now playing professionally.
But there is one caution: “We just need to remind everyone that in 2019 Pima men’s soccer is 0-0-0 and nothing we did last year will guarantee winning games,” Cosgrove said.
The Aztecs will play their last season at the Kino soccer stadium, where they have gone 57-3-4 since 2014. Plans to build a new facility, with lights, at the West campus are underway. Pima opens its season Aug. 24.