Pima College won its first NJCAA national championship 38 years ago in, of all places, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Much like the Aztecs’ No. 1 ranked men’s soccer team — which begins play for the national championship Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida — coach Jim Mielke's 1980 men’s cross country team was also ranked No 1.
Much like coach Dave Cosgrove‘s soccer team, the 1980 PCC cross country team had flirted with the national championship, finishing second in 1975. Cosgrove’s Aztecs finished No. 3 a year ago.
And much more like Cosgrove, Mielke grew up in Tucson, graduated from the UA and became something of a coaching legend. Both are members of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. Mielke coached at Sunnyside High School, Cosgrove at Amphitheater High School.
But unlike Cosgrove, who has been so close for so many years, Mielke knows the thrill of winning The Big One.
In that 1980 championship showdown in Idaho, Marana High School grad Felipe Campoy and Cholla High School product Thom Bush finished ninth and 11th overall as the Aztecs blew away the field to win easily.
“It is so nice,” Mielke said then. “Those little pumpkins came rolling over the hill. We were so thrilled. They came down the final hill like rockets.”
Pumpkins? The Aztecs wore orange uniforms for the 1980 championships and continue to wear orange in men’s soccer.
Pima opens Monday against No. 12 seeded Muskegon College of Michigan, and plays a second game Wednesday against No. 8 Northeast Texas College, a 16-2-2 team that is stocked with international recruits from Uruguay, Brazil, England, Jamaica, South Korea, Spain, France and Venezuela.
Since PCC began sports competition in 1972, it has won three NJCAA titles: Mielke’s cross country team of ’80, and Stacy Iveson’s softball champions of 2004 and 2006.
These opportunities don’t roll around often: Pima has played in seven NJCAA championship games in 46 years. Cosgrove’s 22-2 soccer team has the look of No. 8.
It’s a good time to be a pumpkin.