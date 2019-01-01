Pima College had a tremendous year, with a national championship in men’s soccer and a runner-up finish in men’s basketball, but it was not without its difficulties as financial concerns caused the shutdown of the football program.
“I can assure you, the decision we made is no less difficult than other decisions we’ve made across the college,” athletic director Edgar Soto said during a mid-June press conference, after the Maricopa County Community College District announced it would end football programs at the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Glendale community colleges starting next season.
In their last season, the Aztecs finished 6-4 and advanced to the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco, Texas, where they lost to No. 4 Kilgore College 28-0 in the program’s last game.
Football wasn’t the only program to get the ax: Pima will also cut two of the four golf and tennis programs — one men’s team and one women’s team.