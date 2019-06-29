Pima College finished 17th in the NJCAA’s Daktronics Cup standings for the 2018-19 athletic season, a cumulative average, sport by sport, ranking the Aztecs against all other junior college athletic programs.
Arizona finished 41st in the NCAA’s Directors’ Cup, which is eighth among Pac-12 schools. Arizona State was 19th. Stanford was first.
The Aztecs athletic program has never been stronger than in the last decade. It finished No. 5 nationally in 2016 and 2012. Arizona has not finished in the top 10 since the late 1990s.
Here’s how the last five years compare between PCC and Arizona.
2019 — Pima 17th, Arizona 41st
2018 — Pima 25th, Arizona 51st
2017 — Pima 26th, Arizona 42nd
2016 — Pima 5th; Arizona 25th
2015 — Pima 10th; Arizona 36th