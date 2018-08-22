Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder will head to yet another continent to continue his basketball career, signing with Legia Warsaw in Poland. He posted on Twitter that he was “ready to start this next chapter!”
Originally from Perth, Australia, Pinder played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to Arizona in 2016. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season but was mostly valued for his defense.
Miller said last week that Pinder was trying to finish up his UA degree remotely by the end of the fall semester, even as he was finalizing plans to head to Europe.
In the Polish first division, Pinder will face former Utah guard Justin Bibbins, who signed with a club in Gdansk.