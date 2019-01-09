FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour begins at the Presidio Museum, the group moves on to El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Cafe al la C'art. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 23. $75. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Street Smarts by David Leighton — Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. Arizona Pathfinders event. Bring your own meal, Pathfinders will provide beverage and dessert. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 1-529-617-1151. azpathfinders.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
UA Hockey Team to Host Fifth Annual ‘Pink the Rink’ — Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Cancer awareness, Wildcats will wear pink jerseys. Purchase a jersey to honor someone who has suffered from Cancer at http://www.arizonawildcathockey.org/pink. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 19. $250. 791-4101. arizonawildcathockey.org.
Postal History Foundation Discovery Day — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Meet representatives from the Tucson Postal History Foundation, Tucson Stamp Club, and Tucson Postcard Club to discover all of the free resources available for parents, teachers, and educators featuring creative and enriching activities. All visitors will receive free stamps and postcards while visiting our booth. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 574-5535. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Freedom Festival — Grace to the Nations, 6180 E. Pima St. Celebrating freedom and honoring culture. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 886-4046. gttn.org.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Free. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
ArchFilmFest Tucson — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Award-winning films shown in previous festivals held in Santiago, London, Venice, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires. Ranging in genre from documentary to experimental and hailing from some eleven countries, most of the films have never before been aired in the U.S. 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26. Free. 626-9935. capla.arizona.edu.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, Parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free, family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.