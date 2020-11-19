6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
All you have to do is order and reheat and it will look like you’ve slaved in the kitchen. Pinnacle Peak slow-cooks their turkeys in an underground mesquite pit oven that produces some juicy and tender meat. For $60 you can get your 14-16 pound turkey. Order a pint of green beans for $3 or pint of roasted garlic mashed potatoes $3 to complete your meal.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 20. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4-9 p.m. Call 296-0911.
Trail Dust Town is offering a special Thanksgiving train ride featuring a turkey bandit. The train ride is available Thursday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and cost $3 per rider.
