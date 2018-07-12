Inside Tucson Mall at 4500 N. Oracle Rd., 528-6202, pistacchiogelato.com
Okay, so maybe this story isn’t just about ice cream. You can’t forget about Italy’s favorite — gelato.
According to Pistacchio Gelato’s website (formerly known as Allegro-Gelato Naturale Italiano), gelato is a lot different than ice cream. The gelato at Pistacchio contains less than half the milk fat than ice cream. Gelato is also denser, which provides a creamier texture. It’s also served warmer than ice cream because it’s not as frozen, thus “enhancing its flavor as it melts in your mouth,” the website says.
“It seemed to us that Tucson was a great location because it’s warm, and there were not too many gelato stores,” CEO and Executive Manager Pietro Rapella, who is from Italy, said in an email. He added that his gelato uses “fresh and natural ingredients supporting the local farmers and small businesses like us.”
Pistacchio serves up many classic flavors, but Rapella says his favorite is Stracciatella, which he says is the Italian version of chocolate chip. The shop also offers natural fruit sorbets.