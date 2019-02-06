As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Pistons and Bucks have agreed to send wing Stanley Johnson to Milwaukee in exchange for center Thon Maker, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Johnson, a former Arizona Wildcat and first-round lottery pick from 2015, is in his fourth season in the NBA. He's averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
Johnson will play for Mike Budenholzer, a Holbrook native and former Atlanta Hawks head coach. Johnson will be teammates with All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other shooting guards and small forwards in Milwaukee include Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown.
Johnson, 22, is set to earn $3.9 million this season in his final year of the rookie contract. He'll become a restricted free agent if the Bucks don't issue a qualifying offer, which is worth $5.3 million, following this season.
Milwaukee has a 1.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference. Here are the upcoming games for the Bucks:
Friday: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. MT
Saturday: vs. Orlando, 7 p.m. MT
Monday: at Chicago, 6 p.m. MT
Feb. 13: at Indiana, 5 p.m. MT