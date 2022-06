Pizza Luna owners Marc and Tracy Frankel closed their doors after five years of bringing Neapolitan-style pizza to the east side.

Last year, when the Frankels launched Bubbe’s Bagels with Becca Groff and Kyle Leuer, they tapped into an even deeper need. Unlike delicious, Neapolitan-style pizza, which can be found in other neighborhoods — downtown’s Anello, food trucks like Family Joint Pizzeria — east-coast-quality bagels could not be found anywhere else.