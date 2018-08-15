Jackson-Cartwright and fellow departing senior Keanu Pinder are both seeking opportunities to play overseas this season, Miller said.
Jackson-Cartwright had to first deal with what Miller called a “unique” leg stress fracture this offseason. Pinder has moved to Europe while attempting to finish up his UA degree remotely.
“He’s gonna take some classes and we’re hoping he graduates at Christmas. That’s our goal,” Miller said.
“Coming from a junior college and (being at UA) for two years, it’s not as easy to do.”