Oregon Ducks forward MiKyle McIntosh (22) works around Arizona Wildcats forward Keanu Pinder (25) and Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) during the first half of the No. 17 University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of Oregon Ducks men's college basketball game at McKale Center on Jan. 13, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Jackson-Cartwright and fellow departing senior Keanu Pinder are both seeking opportunities to play overseas this season, Miller said.

Jackson-Cartwright had to first deal with what Miller called a “unique” leg stress fracture this offseason. Pinder has moved to Europe while attempting to finish up his UA degree remotely.

“He’s gonna take some classes and we’re hoping he graduates at Christmas. That’s our goal,” Miller said. 

“Coming from a junior college and (being at UA) for two years, it’s not as easy to do.”