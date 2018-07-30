Dear J.T. & Dale: For a while now, I’ve been worrying that we’re due for a recession. Then, in a recent column, J.T. said, “A market correction is inevitable.” What can I do to prepare so I don’t lose my job? — Kari
DALE: We’ve gotten a number of recent questions about recessions, which is one of the reasons I do NOT see one coming anytime soon — the level of worry suggests that we are far from a dangerous bubble. Sure, a trade war could start a downward spiral, but the tough talk is going to turn out to be mostly posturing.
On the other hand, just about everything you’d do to get ready for a downturn is exactly what you ought to be doing anyway. It’s the time of ABL — Always Be Looking. And it’s the Surfer Economy — you need to know how to ride economic waves, because the speed of your personal advancement is greatly influenced by the economic joy of your industry and your company.
J.T.: The first thing I would do is look at the health of the company you work for. Talk to management about what will happen to the company in the coming years, including during a market correction.
Do they feel comfortable the business will stay solid? What areas could be affected by a downturn? This can help you start to think about whether you could be one of the ones who get laid off.
DALE: If the company has been around long enough, you also can seek out veteran employees and get an unvarnished recounting of what transpired in previous recessions.
J.T.: Next, I would take a look at your skill sets, which is what Dale is talking about with his “surfer.” Are your skills highly relevant to the marketplace right now AND to the market of the future? If there’s any doubt, I would think about doing certifications and/or gaining some more relevant skill sets.
For example, there is a lot of talk around data science and also around health care for the elderly — just two examples of industries that are expecting large job growth due to changing populations. The key is to think about how you can stay relevant to the marketplace as the world evolves. Finally, make sure you are always doing an outstanding job both in performance and in your relationships.
The stronger your connections are, both inside and outside of your company, the better. At my online career counseling company, WorkItDaily.com, we put it this way: Your network is your net worth. Spend as much time as you can building a solid peer network so that in the event you do lose your job, you can mobilize and let the world know you are looking for your next opportunity.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I can’t seem to get a clear sense of how long a résumé should be. I’ve heard it should be one page, while others say it can be as long as three. What’s right? — Naomi
J.T.: Let your level of experience be your guide. Less than 10 years of work experience? Stick to one page. After that, the goal is to focus on the white space.
Trying to crowd too much info onto the page is a bad idea. You must have enough white space to keep the résumé easy to read, even if it means going to two or even three pages.
Keep the font no smaller than 11 point and the margins no smaller than .8 inches, and you should create a readable résumé, regardless of page length.
DALE: I suspect the old one-page rule was created by bleary-eyed résumé screeners who had to chug through hundreds of paper résumés. These days, some of that screening is done by computers, and in other cases résumés have been replaced by online forms.
So that gets us down to the most important use of a résumé: when it’s being read by a hiring manager who is choosing individuals to interview. In those cases, the more relevant specifics, the higher the chance for a connection.