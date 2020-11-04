Plant of the month: Arizona yellow bells

There are a number of horticultural varieties of Tecoma stans; the most commonly seen is ‘ Orange Bells ’, which is taller and flowers more profusely but is somewhat less cold tolerant, dying back below 28 F. Other varieties have flowers that range from bright yellow to apricot to deep orange. All varieties are thornless. The wider-leaved varieties will be less drought-tolerant as well and will need more watering to look their best and flower well.

The plant has some interesting ethnobotanical uses throughout its native range. In Mexico, the leaves are used to make a tea that is a folk remedy for diabetes. It also is thought to have diuretic and antibacterial properties. Its roots have been used in Mexico to make a type of beer.

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!