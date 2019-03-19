What it is: Conceptually, PER is similar to win shares. The creation of John Hollinger, the former ESPN columnist turned Memphis Grizzlies vice president, PER “sums up all a player's positive accomplishments, subtracts the negative accomplishments, and returns a per-minute rating of a player's performance."
Why it matters: PER gives a very clear baseline of a player’s ability, and can be compared over time. In the NBA, for example, a PER of 30 or more represents an all-NBA season; every player in the top 29 in career PER are in or headed to the Hall-of-Fame. PER is not as reliable in college basketball, but it still gives a clear ranking of player performance.
How it's calculated: Simply put, PER blends together everything measurable to for an individual player, and then calculates how much more (or less) efficient each player is when compared to a replacement-level player.
National leaders: Duke forward Zion Williamson leads college hoops with a PER rating of 42.55. Oregon State's Tres Tinkle (27.66 PER) was tops in the Pac-12.
How Arizona did: Center Chase Jeter (20.8 PER) was Arizona's highest-rated player.