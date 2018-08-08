Miller and his staff help guide players considering a jump to the NBA by compiling information about their draft potential. The NCAA is now allowing players to seek representation from agents, too, as long as they request formal evaluation from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee.
High school players will be able to do the same, if and when the NBA allows them to jump directly to the NBA. There’s a catch: The high-schoolers must be designated as “elite senior prospects” by USA Basketball. It is unclear how foreign players such as former UA stars Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton would be evaluated.
Agents will be allowed to pay for meals and transportation if they are related to the athlete’s agent selection process.
However, the NCAA said agents must be certified by an NCAA program “with standards for behavior and consequences for violations.” All agreements with agents must also be terminated when an athlete enrolls in or returns to school.