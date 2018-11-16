It’s going to be cold in Pullman when Arizona kicks off against Washington State … and the Wildcats seem to be looking forward to it.
“I’m from Michigan,” sophomore tight end Bryce Wolma said. “It’s going to be like playing in my backyard for me.”
That won’t be the case for defensive end JB Brown, who’s from Long Beach, California. The sophomore said he has never seen snow. There’s none in the forecast for Pullman. But a guy can dream, right?
“It’d be a fun experience for me,” Brown said. “I’m ready for whatever. I’ll probably go out there with no shirt on in warmups.”
Layers will be the protocol for most. The temperature at kickoff will be about 29 degrees — 19 degrees colder than the kickoff temperature at Utah (48) earlier this season. The coldest temperature at kickoff for Arizona last season was 45 degrees at Oregon.
This week’s “cold” front in Tucson — overnight temperatures dipped into the 40s! — provided something of a sneak preview. A brisk wind Tuesday had players and coaches bundling up.
“Guys are wearing their long sleeves to practice,” receiver Shawn Poindexter said. “That way when we get in the game, it’s not something new that we haven’t been working with.”