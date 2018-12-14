St. Pius X lost in the second round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I playoffs. The Panthers ran into a familiar nemesis on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — eventual state champion Bishop Dunne of Dallas.
St. Pius had reached the semifinals during Gunnell’s freshman and sophomore seasons and lost by a point in the state finals last year.
“It was definitely a little disappointing,” Gunnell said. “It was kind of hard ending the season like it did.”
Later that day, Gunnell said goodbye to the Panther faithful. “It’s been a pleasure,” he tweeted. “Poured my heart and soul for four years. Can’t thank y’all enough for everything. Love y’all forever.”
But he hasn’t stopped throwing. Gunnell continues to work out with his high school teammates.
“I’m going to be in college soon,” he explained. “I don’t really have any time to take off.”
Gunnell has taken this quarterback business seriously since he made the transition from youth running back to prep pocket passer. Gunnell became St. Pius’ starter about midway through his freshman season when senior Clay Roberts got hurt. Gunnell never gave up the post, passing for 16,108 yards and 195 touchdowns over the next three-plus seasons. He averaged 4,887 yards and 59.7 touchdowns over his final three years.
This past season, a coaching change led to Gunnell assuming more offensive responsibilities. The staff essentially let him run the show.
“It was a real growth opportunity for him,” Chris Gunnell said. “The new head coach (Erik DeHaven) put a ton of faith in him and really let him drive the bus. It was a testament to his preparation, his hard work. The results were there.”
Grant Gunnell will represent St. Pius one last time on the football field at the Jan. 5 All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He plans to fly to Tucson that night and to resume throwing the next day.