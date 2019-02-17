You wouldn’t know it from McKinley Wright’s box score line against ASU — 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting with eight assists and six rebounds — but he’s been playing for over a month now with a bum shoulder that will eventually require surgery.
Wright first suffered a partial tear of his left labrum just before the Pac-12 season started, then dislocated it on Jan. 12 against Washington.
“I might have torn it a little bit more, too,” Wright said.
But Wright missed only one game, on Jan. 20 at Utah, and has pretty much his usual self since then. Boyle said the only way he’s been compromised is in a reluctance to join a scrum on the floor or fight for a rebound (despite his six boards against ASU).
Wright said doctors left him with the choice of whether or not to play, and that a twice-a-day treatment regimen has been key to survival.
“It’s just mental toughness,” Wright said Friday, after the Buffaloes practiced at the CU Events Center. “It’s a physical sport. We all experience contact. We gotta keep our minds strong and get treatment, try to stay healthy.”
“I just try to see how my body feels, try to get as much treatment as possible. It’s not a small injury so I gotta take care of it.”