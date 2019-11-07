It’s playoff time — the best time of the year for high school football.
This year has a postseason wrinkle. For the first time in state history, eight of the top teams in Arizona were selected to compete in an Open Division playoff bracket. Salpointe Catholic is the No. 4 seed, and will take on fifth-seeded Pinnacle next week. Playoffs start for Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A on Friday night.
The Star’s Game of the Week comes out of Sahuarita, where the No. 5 Walden Grove Red Wolves hosts No. 12 Casa Grande in a rematch of the regular-season contest that WGHS lost. Casa Grande upset Canyon del Oro last week to secure a playoff spot.
The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down — and predicts — each playoff matchup for teams around town. Friday’s games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.