Cashier Betsie Dries watches from the Plaza Eats food trailer as hotel employees enjoy a serving of french fries during the soft opening of the new eatery, which will offer many of the same items available at Hotel Congress’ Cup Cafe.

Downtown weekend revelers with late-night hunger pangs have a new dining option, located within the plaza area at Hotel Congress.

The historic hotel, which is celebrating its 100th year in 2019, recently installed a food trailer meant to accommodate evening traffic, including bar hoppers and post-concert crowds, until 2 a.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

Dubbed Plaza Eats, the trailer offers a mix of favorites from the hotel’s Cup Café — menu items like the Picacho nachos, lettuce wraps and a plant-based Beyond Burger – and classic international street foods.

