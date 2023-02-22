Please join the Arizona Daily Star in helping local children. Today’s Star includes an envelope you can use to mail checks so children from low-income or military families can go to camp for little or no cost.

Each year, readers give generously to help the Star send kids to camp. It’s a tradition we are proud to lead.

We need your help. Our goal is to raise up to $225,000 to send up to 700 kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps and Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

You can use today’s envelope or send donations to Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141, or go to azsendakidtocamp.org to donate with a credit card.

Since 1947, the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp or have a camping experience.

We’re one of the oldest 501 (c )(3) charities in Arizona. Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.

For more information, call Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or email her at debbiekornmiller@gmail.com

Jill Jorden Spitz, Editor