For Star subscribers: A Tucson-based coffee roaster is opening its flagship location at the iconic Benedictine Monastery in midtown.
Since the start of the pandemic, Green Valley's Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has been flooded with millions in public funds. It closed in June.
Find out more on what can — and can not — be recycled in Pima County and where it all goes.
City Attorney’s Office said the mother and daughter received $15,000 each for the incident involving an off-duty Tucson police officer in Culinary Dropout parking lot.
Explore Southern Arizona with these day trips less than 100 miles from downtown Tucson. Spots include Mount Lemmon, Nogales, Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Catalina, Oracle, Tubac, Tumacacori, Rio Rico and Green Valley.
Guadalajara's Grill is hosting parties this month as a way to say thank you to the community members who have supported the Tucson-area business for 20 years.
For Star subscribers: Developers in the Tucson-area are eagerly building more communities of houses — not apartments — that are exclusively for renters.
The Star's longtime columnist on players who left the UA; the son of a Sun Devil who picked the Wildcats; and why this year's Maui Invitational might be the toughest tournament that Arizona has ever played in.
The Hotline has questions — and answers — about everything from Pac-12 expansion and television rights to Mike Leach.
For Star subscribers: Environmental groups' report blasts U.S. for failing to deal with risks to Glen Canyon Dam's ability to deliver water to Colorado River states including Arizona when Lake Powell is at low elevations.
