The leading receivers in this matchup have similar bodies but different bodies of work.
ASU’s N’Keal Harry (6-4, 213) has been a go-to guy since the moment he arrived in Tempe, compiling 209 receptions, 2,834 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons.
Harry’s nine touchdowns are one fewer than Shawn Poindexter’s 10, despite Harry seeing way more passes come his way. Harry’s 69 receptions represent 32.9 percent of ASU’s total pass completions. He has gotten 31.9 percent of the Sun Devils’ targets (individual targets divided by team pass attempts).
Poindexter’s 36 receptions are a career high but represent just 18.4 percent of Arizona’s total pass completions. He has a 17.7 percent target share.
Both players come in hot. Harry has three consecutive 100-yard games, giving him four for the season. Poindexter (6-5, 218) has eight touchdowns in his past four games and has scored on six straight receptions.
One final nugget: Harry has been much less effective on the road, putting up a 28-368-2 line in five away games vs. 41-665-7 in six games at Sun Devil Stadium.