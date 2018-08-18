Miller says Coleman is the Wildcats’ "quintessential point guard," a sub-6-footer with quickness and solid passing skills, but he's not the only option there. Freshman Brandon Williams and sophomore Alex Barcello bring combo guard skills to the backcourt, giving Miller a chance to mix-and-match for whatever best suits the Wildcats.
Miller: "When (Coleman) is on the court, I think he would be the player that you would call our point guard. But one of the things we really tried to do this spring in recruiting was get high-character experienced players, guys who have bene through the battles and Justin, his first couple of years at Alabama, he had big games. They really respect him in the SEC and most recently at Samford, he made his teammates better. He was really, really an adept passer and yet he can really keep you honest scoring the ball.
"Brandon is a guard. And in today’s game, if you look at the next level and you think about the style that today’s guards play, he is that type of player where he can score and make people better. Justin can also do that but Brandon is 6-foot-2, he’s stronger and from an athletic perspective he had a big upside. He can finish at the rim, he’s very good in transition and very good with the ball in his hands but also he can score and create his own shot. We’ve always talked to him about playing him with another point guard.
"Shooting is a premium for us and Alex may be our team’s best shooter. If he’s not, he’s right there in the top two or three, so you can play him both on and off the ball. … I don’t think it’s an either-or situation where if Brandon is in the game then Alex can’t play, or if Justin is playing that means Brandon can’t play. For us, it’s about being able to put our best players on the court."