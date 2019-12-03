Oregon's Juwan Johnson, right, pulls down a Justin Herbert pass on his way to a touchdown ahead of Arizona's Christian Roland-Wallace, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore.

1. Utah: 11.3 pts/g

2. Oregon: 15.8 pts/g

3. Washington: 20.4 pts/g

12. Arizona: 35.8 pts/g