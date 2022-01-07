Poitier local angle

For his work in "Lilies of the Field," filmed in Tucson, Sidney Poitier was the first African American actor to win the Academy Award for best actor, in 1964.
Using Sabino Canyon as the location, the movie was filmed in late 1962, when Poitier was 35 years old.
Poitier would return to Tucson at least two more times, both times to direct. In April 1980, Poitier directed Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor in "Stir Crazy," about two innocent jailbirds who participate in the prison rodeo.
He also ended up entertaining and directing over 1,000 people who showed up at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds to be extras.
The next year, Poitier and Wilder returned to film the movie “Hanky Panky.” It also starred Gilda Radner.
Arizona Daily Star archives