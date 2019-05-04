Head coach Kevin Sumlin watches his Wildcats from a golf cart at the University of Arizona's spring season practice, March 27, 2019, Tucson.

Kevin Sumlin’s decision to get Arizona back into the business of recruiting prospects in the Polynesian community is a smart one. That’s what helped build Arizona into a national power in the 1990s, and what has put Utah into the Top 25 in recent years. UA defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was in Salt Lake City last week — a base of Polynesian football power — to recruit Omarion Fa’amoe, a top defensive line prospect from West High School. Getting a player like Fa’amoe away from Utah or BYU is exceedingly difficult, but at least Arizona is giving it a try again