Kevin Sumlin’s decision to get Arizona back into the business of recruiting prospects in the Polynesian community is a smart one. That’s what helped build Arizona into a national power in the 1990s, and what has put Utah into the Top 25 in recent years. UA defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was in Salt Lake City last week — a base of Polynesian football power — to recruit Omarion Fa’amoe, a top defensive line prospect from West High School. Getting a player like Fa’amoe away from Utah or BYU is exceedingly difficult, but at least Arizona is giving it a try again