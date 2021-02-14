Practice an act of faith: rest, wait and fret not

Are you overcome by the turmoil and uncertainty life seems to have today? It might be COVID-19, political turmoil, personal health problems or relational conflicts. As I have felt all these things, this verse came to mind:
“Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for Him; fret not thyself ...” — Psalm 37:7.
Here we find a loving invitation to put our faith into action. It is it is not a formula, but practices that help us fully find the reality of God’s peace.
- Rest: Resting is giving up trying to do things on our own and falling into the everlasting arms. It is not a call to struggle, but to release of our concerns into God’s hands. We rejoice in grace, grace as this acrostic explains it: God’s riches at Christ’s expense. We can also learn that we live by grace. A branch continually takes life and grown from the vine. Just so, Jesus invites us to see Him as our vine and to continually take all we need for life.
- Wait: None of us like to wait, I certainly don’t. So to add insult to injury, scripture says “wait patiently.” Yet, is that not what resting means? We need to be reminded that the Lord’s timing is not ours.
- Fret not: I don’t use that word, but I sure do practice it. Fret = worry / whine / agonize. To not fret is to focus our faith on God. It is trusting he will make all things work together for good. It is taking a stand of faith, not worry.
Things overwhelmed me so much a few weeks ago that I literally cupped my hands, imagined all my worries in my hands and then opened them and said, “Here Lord, I place them in your hands.” Later I realized that the peace that passes understanding had flooded my soul. Praise the Lord.
Each of you have personal concerns, then there is COVID-19, the political turmoil, etc. I encourage you, by an act of faith, to release them into the Heavenly Father’s hands. Lean to handle life’s uncertainty by resting, waiting and fretting not.