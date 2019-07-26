Arizona first-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan works with his unit during the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/BS6mnQCpWt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 27, 2019
Khalil Tate and the other Arizona quarterbacks take the field for the first day of preseason training camp. pic.twitter.com/GMkUD6xUXo— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 27, 2019
Transfers Zach Lord (TE) and Trevon Mason (DL) are huge! Lord: 6-7, 275 poundsMason: 6-4, 285 pounds pic.twitter.com/GlxdGdzFgG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 27, 2019
-Transfer Samari Springs, who's listed as a safety, worked with the CB group. Freshman Jaxen Turner, who's listed at CB, worked with the safeties.-Players getting looks at PR: J.J. Taylor, Bam Smith, Brian Casteel, Christian Roland-Wallace, Stanley Berryhill, Jaden Mitchell— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 27, 2019
A few quick hits from the open practice period as #ArizonaWildcats training camp gets underway:-Jamarye Joiner, who moved from QB to WR this summer, looked natural catching the ball during individual work.-Mykee Irving, who moved from DL to OL in spring, is back with the DL.— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 27, 2019
WR Jailen Bailey, who appeared in two games for Arizona last season, is no longer with the program.— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 27, 2019
Liquor license outside Arizona’s new indoor practice facility. It’s expected to serve as a tailgate area before UA home games. pic.twitter.com/ycFzW8itTQ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 27, 2019