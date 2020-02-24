Practice of Leap Year comes with a long history

2020 is a leap year, and Saturday is the 29th of February, leap year day. Our civil calendar is based on 365 24-hour days, but the orbital period of the Earth (our year) is currently 365.26 days.
Over hundreds of years there is a drift of the seasons with the starting dates (the solstices and the equinoxes) gradually changing.
To address this problem, Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar in the Roman Empire in 46 BC. This calendar set a standard year as 365 days, and every four years added a leap year of 366 days with the extra day added at the end of February.
The Julian calendar started the year on January 1. The Julian calendar works well, but for every 1,000 years, it gives an error of 8 days. By the 16th century it was apparent that calendar reform was again necessary.
Our present calendar was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582. In the Julian calendar all century years (1600, 1700, et cetera) were leap years.
However, in the Gregorian calendar only those century years divisible by 400 are leap years. For example, 2000 was a leap year, but 1900 and 2100 are not leap years.
The Gregorian calendar is accurate to about one day in 3,000 years. Britain and the American colonies did not adopt the Gregorian calendar until 1752 when the date jumped from September 2nd to September 14th overnight.