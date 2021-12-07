Precious Craig, University of Arizona
Precious Craig is a first-year pharmacy student at the University of Arizona in the R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy. Precious recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with Honors from UA in 2021 where she was recognized with the Robie Gold Medal Award as one of seven university wide outstanding seniors. During her undergraduate career she made it her duty to make an impact in the Tucson Community. She completed over 1,200 hours of community service as a youth academic specialist with METRO Goodwill Youth Program. She also acted as a Youth Liaison for an applied practice research study called Project Slate led by Robert Clark with the aim of creating stable lines of communication between youth and adults. Additionally, Precious worked at UA COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution as a pharmacy technician and dispensing runner, assisting in the preparation and distribution of the COVID vaccine. Precious continues to serve the youth of Tucson, completing youth advocacy projects as a member of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Youth Council. At 21, this first generation Nigerian-American, has found her passion through forming mentorships and serving as a role model to fellow students pursuing higher education.