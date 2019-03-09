What’s more likely to happen in Arizona’s final home game against ASU? 🏀— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 9, 2019
Before every game, The Wildcaster’s Twitter page — it’s @TheWildcaster, for those who want to give it a follow — conducts a poll. Saturday, it asked what was most likely to happen: a Ryan Luther double-double, Justin Coleman scoring more than 12 points, ASU coach Bobby Hurley getting a technical foul … or an Arizona State win.
Fifty-eight percent of the votes went to Hurley receiving a technical foul, while 23 percent of respondents picked ASU to win. Coleman got 13 percent of the votes, and Luther received only 6 percent.
Only one of the four options actually happened, and I think we all know what it was.