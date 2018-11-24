Watch: Wildcats, Sun Devils scuffle during Territorial Cup warmups https://t.co/iPkvrzWpxT pic.twitter.com/SjanFoy0dD— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 24, 2018
The bad blood between the Wildcats and Sun Devils began two hours before kickoff. A group of UA and ASU players pushed and shoved at midfield during early warmups. Law enforcement stepped in.
Asked after Saturday's come-from-behind win what caused the scuffle, Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins threw some shade.
"A losing team with a losing attitude."