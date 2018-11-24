An emotional N'Keal Harry (1) embraces senior quarterback Manny Wilkins after the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

A skirmish broke out about two hours before kickoff. Players, coaches and even administrators from both sides exchanged heated words.

No punches were thrown, and no players were ejected. Security eventually arrived and camped out at midfield.

“They were talking a lot of (bleep),” Wilkins told reporters. “I had coaches coming up to me, talking crap. That’s just ignorant. … A losing team with a losing attitude.” 