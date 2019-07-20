After leading Sabino High School to the 2019 state baseball championship, pitcher-infielder Preston Clifford appeared ready to play college baseball at New Mexico State. But when NMSU head coach Brian Denny resigned to become the head coach at Washington State, he offered Clifford a scholarship to the Pac-12 school. In his final two years at Sabino, Clifford went 11-2 as a pitcher with 151 strikeouts in 98 innings, and hit a combined .401. The last Tucsonan to play baseball at WSU was Salpointe/Pima College infielder Ryan Ramsower, 2017-18