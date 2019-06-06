Opening
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (113 minutes)
Dark Phoenix: The Imax 2D Experience (PG-13) — During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (113 minutes)
RiffTrax Live: Star Raiders (Not Rated) — Join Mike, Bill and Kevin as they deliver a hilarious riff on “Star Raiders: The Adventures of Saber Raine,” a Casper Van Dien science-fiction film about a squad of commandos battling mutant androids and an evil overlord. (120 minutes)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. (86 minutes)
Continuing
Aladdin (PG) — Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine and a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. After quickly becoming friends, the trio must soon join forces to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing Jasmine’s kingdom. (128 minutes)
Aladdin 3D (PG) — Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine and a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. After quickly becoming friends, the trio must soon join forces to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing Jasmine’s kingdom. (128 minutes)
All Is True (PG-13) — After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (101 minutes)
Amazing Grace (G) — Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972. (87 minutes)
An American Tail (G) — A Russian immigrant mouse finds himself alone in New York City after being separated from his family. (80 minutes)
Apollo 11 (G) — Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin embark on a historic trip to the moon. (93 minutes)
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — The remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (181 minutes)
The Biggest Little Farm (PG) — A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. (91 minutes)
Booksmart (R) — Two high school overachievers decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night — a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. (102 minutes)
Breakthrough (PG) — Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (116 minutes)
Brightburn (R) — A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (91 minutes)
The Curse of La Llorona (R) — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (93 minutes)
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (113 minutes)
Despicable Me 3 (PG) — Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (90 minutes)
A Dog’s Journey (PG) — Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ — Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (108 minutes)
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) — Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (116 minutes)
Free Trip to Egypt (Not Rated) — Reaching out to the very people who fear him, a Muslim man travels to the United States and offers a diverse group of Americans a free trip to Egypt; includes a live panel discussion on how to bring more listening and kindness into the world. (145 minutes)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (132 minutes)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters — The Imax 2D Experience (PG-13) — Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (132 minutes)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D (PG-13) — Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (132 minutes)
The Goonies (PG) — Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (111 minutes)
The Grinch (PG) — When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all. (86 minutes)
Hellboy (R) — Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (120 minutes)
Hotel Mumbai (R) — Terror strikes in the heart of Mumbai, India, as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba storm the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Amid the gunfire and mayhem, a brave chef and kitchen worker decide to risk their own lives to try and protect the frightened guests. (125 minutes)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (104 minutes)
The Hustle (PG-13) — A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the south of France. (94 minutes)
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (131 minutes)
Little (PG-13) — Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (109 minutes)
Long Shot (R) — Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field — his former babysitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her advisers. (123 minutes)
Ma (R) — A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (99 minutes)
Moonstruck (PG) — An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (101 minutes)
The Mustang (R) — A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (96 minutes)
North by Northwest (Not Rated) — Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker all the way to Mount Rushmore. (136 minutes)
NT Live: Julius Caesar (Not Rated) — National Theatre Live presents Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed production of “Julius Caesar,” starring David Calder, Ben Whishaw, Michelle Fairley and David Morrissey. (135 minutes)
Pet Sematary (R) — Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (101 minutes)
Peter Rabbit (PG) — Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (95 minutes)
Photograph (PG-13) — Pressured by his grandmother to get married, a struggling street photographer convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. They soon develop an unexpected bond that transforms both of them in ways they could not have imagined. (108 minutes)
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (104 minutes)
Poms (PG-13) — After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (91 minutes)
Rocketman (R) — Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (121 minutes)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. (86 minutes)
Shadow (Not Rated) — To finally achieve victory over a rival kingdom, a brilliant general devises an intricate plan involving his wife, a look-alike and two kings. (116 minutes)
Shazam! (PG-13) — Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (132 minutes)
Shazam! 3D (PG-13) — Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (132 minutes)
The Shining (R) — A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (142 minutes)
Tolkien (PG-13) — As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” (112 minutes)
The Tomorrow Man (PG-13) — Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come, and Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. These two people will try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other’s stuff. (94 minutes)
UglyDolls (PG) — UglyDoll friends travel to Perfection — a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world. The UglyDolls soon learn what it means to be different — ultimately realizing they don’t have to be perfect to be amazing. (87 minutes)
Us (R) — A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (116 minutes)
The White Crow (R) — Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. (127 minutes)
Wonder Park (PG) — June is a wildly imaginative girl who finds herself in Wonderland — an amusement park she created in her mind. With the park falling into disarray, she teams up with a group of lovable animals to try and save Wonderland before it’s lost forever. (85 minutes)