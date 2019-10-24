Opening
Black and Blue (R) — A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (108 minutes)
Countdown (PG-13) — When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (88 minutes)
The Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (101 minutes)
Jesus Is King: The IMAX 2D Experience (Not Rated) — Singer Kanye West performs gospel songs and music from his new album “Jesus Is King.” (38 minutes)
Continuing
Abominable (PG) — After discovering a Yeti, three teens embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a financier and a zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. (97 minutes)
Ad Astra (PG-13) — Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (124 minutes)
The Addams Family (PG) — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (87 minutes)
Corpse Bride (PG) — In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (76 minutes)
Downton Abbey (PG) — Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own royal chefs and attendants. (122 minutes)
Gemini Man (PG-13) — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (117 minutes)
Hustlers (R) — Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (110 minutes)
It: Chapter Two (R) — Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (169 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
Judy (PG-13) — Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (118 minutes)
The Lighthouse (R) — Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. (110 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of the singer. (95 minutes)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — Maleficent encounters a conniving queen who hatches a devious plot to destroy the land’s fairies. Hoping to stop her, Maleficent joins forces with a seasoned warrior and a group of outcasts to battle the queen and her powerful army. (118 minutes)
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (159 minutes)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (96 minutes)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (111 minutes)
Western Stars (PG) — Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album “Western Stars,” touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (83 minutes)
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (99 minutes)