Now playing

Opening
Downhill (R) — A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (85 minutes)
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (110 minutes)
The Photograph (PG-13) — A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. (99 minutes)
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (124 minutes)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (109 minutes)
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (100 minutes)
The Gentlemen (R) — Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (113 minutes)
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (87 minutes)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG) — The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (141 minutes) Feb. 19.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
Moulin Rouge (PG-13) — In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (126 minutes) Feb. 13.
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle (Not Rated) — Filmmaker Timothy Mahoney tries to uncover evidence of one of the greatest miracles in the Bible — the parting of the Red Sea. (150 minutes) Feb. 18.
Ride Your Wave (Not Rated) — A surfer and a firefighter meet and fall in love. (94 minutes) Feb. 19.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes