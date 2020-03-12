Now playing

Opening
Bloodshot (PG-13) — A slain mobster is reanimated with superpowers. (109 minutes)
The Hunt (R) — In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (115 minutes)
I Am Patrick (Not Rated) — A new documentary peels back centuries of legends and myth to tell the true story of St. Patrick through historical re-enactments, interviews and his own writings. (90 minutes)
I Still Believe (PG) — The true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. (115 minutes)
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (124 minutes)
Beneath Us (R) — Undocumented workers are lured into a wealthy woman’s home with the promise of work, only to discover the terrifying fate she has in store for them. (86 minutes) March 12.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (109 minutes)
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (86 minutes) March 12.
The Call of the Wild (PG) — Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (100 minutes)
Casino Royale (PG-13) — After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (144 minutes) March 14.
The Devil Wears Prada (PG-13) — A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (109 minutes) March 12.
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (100 minutes)
Downhill (R) — A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (85 minutes)
EMMA (PG) — Emma Woodhouse occupies herself with matchmaking and meddling in the lives of friends and family. (125 minutes)
Extra Ordinary (R) — A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (94 minutes)
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (109 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
The Gentlemen (R) — Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (113 minutes)
Greed (R) — After a damaging public inquiry, a billionaire’s image is tarnished. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (100 minutes)
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (87 minutes)
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — Brian, James, Joe and Sal pull hilarious pranks on an unsuspecting public. (93 minutes)
The Invisible Man (R) — After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (124 minutes)
The Jesus Rolls (R) — Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (85 minutes)
Just Mercy (PG-13) — Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (136 minutes)
King Kong (1933) Presented by TCM (Not Rated) — Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Bruce Cabot star in the classic, groundbreaking creature feature “King Kong”; includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies. (110 minutes) March 15.
Like a Boss (R) — The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan — a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (83 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
The Lodge (R) — During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin, a man leaves his two children in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past. (108 minutes)
Onward (PG) — Two sibling elves embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in the world. (103 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) — In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. (121 minutes)
Las píldoras de mi novio (R) — A charming man who has multiple personality disorder accompanies his new girlfriend to an island resort. He soon transforms into a wild and obnoxious loudmouth when he suddenly realizes that he forgot to bring his assortment of prescription drugs. (100 minutes)
The Rhythm Section (R) — Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (109 minutes)
Saint Frances (Not Rated) — After an abortion, a deadbeat nanny finds friendship with the 6-year-old she’s hired to watch. (106 minutes)
Seberg (R) — In the late 1960s, French new wave actress and “Breathless” star Jean Seberg becomes the target of the FBI due to her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal — a Black Panther activist. (103 minutes)
Spies in Disguise (PG) — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (102 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers. (142 minutes)
The Traitor (R) — Tommaso Buscetta becomes the first Mafia informant in 1980s Sicily. (145 minutes)
Uncut Gems (R) — A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win. (135 minutes)
Underwater (PG-13) — Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (95 minutes)
Varda by Agnès (Not Rated) — Agnès Varda uses photos and film clips to provide insight into her work. (116 minutes)
The Way Back (R) — A troubled man struggles with alcoholism while coaching the basketball team at his old high school. (108 minutes)
Wendy (PG-13) — Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (112 minutes)
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes (Not Rated) — Dr. Anne Innis Dagg retraces her 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild. (83 minutes)