Opening
Arctic Dogs (PG) — Swifty the fox and his animal friends must save the day when the evil Otto Von Walrus hatches a sinister scheme to melt all the ice in the Arctic.
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. (128 minutes)
Harriet (PG-13) — From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (125 minutes)
Motherless Brooklyn (R) — A lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. (144 minutes)
Continuing
The Addams Family (PG) — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (87 minutes)
Black and Blue (R) — A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (108 minutes)
Countdown (PG-13) — When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (90 minutes)
The Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (107 minutes)
Downton Abbey (PG) — Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own royal chefs and attendants. (122 minutes)
Gemini Man (PG-13) — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (117 minutes)
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
The Lighthouse (R) — Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. (110 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of the singer. (95 minutes)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — Maleficent encounters a conniving queen who hatches a devious plot to destroy the land’s fairies. Hoping to stop her, Maleficent joins forces with a seasoned warrior and a group of outcasts to battle the queen and her powerful army. (118 minutes)
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (99 minutes)