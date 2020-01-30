Now playing

Opening
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — A girl and her younger brother unwittingly stumble upon the house of an evil witch in the dark woods. (87 minutes)
The Rhythm Section (R) — Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (109 minutes)
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. (124 minutes)
Color Out of Space (Not Rated) — After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism that infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare. (111 minutes)
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (100 minutes)
Fantastic Fungi (Not Rated) — The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth. (81 minutes)
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (152 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
The Gentlemen (R) — Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune. (113 minutes)
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Just Mercy (PG-13) — Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (136 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
The Last Full Measure (R) — Airman William H. Pitsenbarger Jr. is awarded the Medal of Honor for his service and actions on the battlefield. (110 minutes)
Like a Boss (R) — The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan — a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (83 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (R) — Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (159 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Spies in Disguise (PG) — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (102 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes)
The Turning (PG-13) — A young nanny uncovers dark secrets while caring for two disturbed orphans at a haunted Maine mansion. (93 minutes)
Underwater (PG-13) — Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (95 minutes)
Weathering With You (PG-13) — A boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. (111 minutes)